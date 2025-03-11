ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress on accessing the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

During the meeting, the DPM/FM reiterated the government’s commitment to climate adaptation and mitigation, as well as stressed on sustained efforts to secure this facility. The meeting agreed to expedite the process, a DPM's Office news release said.

Ministers of Finance, Power & Petroleum, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPMs) Tariq Bajwa and Haroon Akhtar, along with the Secretary Finance and Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) attended the meeting.