Open Menu

DPM Chairs Meeting To Review Progress On Accessing IMF's Resilience & Sustainability Facility

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DPM chairs meeting to review progress on accessing IMF's Resilience & Sustainability Facility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress on accessing the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

During the meeting, the DPM/FM reiterated the government’s commitment to climate adaptation and mitigation, as well as stressed on sustained efforts to secure this facility. The meeting agreed to expedite the process, a DPM's Office news release said.

Ministers of Finance, Power & Petroleum, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPMs) Tariq Bajwa and Haroon Akhtar, along with the Secretary Finance and Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

2 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

2 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

3 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

4 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

4 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

4 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

4 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

4 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

5 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

5 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan