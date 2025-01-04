- Home
DPM Congratulates Nation On Pakistan's Successful Bid For Non-permanent Membership Of UNSC
Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated the entire nation on Pakistan’s successful bid for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for years 2025 and 2026
In a post on X, he said, "A very proud achievement for the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government to secure this 8th term at the UNSC. During the term Pakistan will continue to uphold the UN Charter and international law."
In a post on X, he said, "A very proud achievement for the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government to secure this 8th term at the UNSC. During the term Pakistan will continue to uphold the UN Charter and international law."
"Well done Pakistan Team at Foreign Office and Permanent Mission in New York for spearheading this achievement," he added.
