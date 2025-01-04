Open Menu

DPM Congratulates Nation On Pakistan's Successful Bid For Non-permanent Membership Of UNSC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM

DPM congratulates nation on Pakistan's successful bid for non-permanent membership of UNSC

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated the entire nation on Pakistan’s successful bid for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for years 2025 and 2026

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated the entire nation on Pakistan's successful bid for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for years 2025 and 2026.

In a post on X, he said, "A very proud achievement for the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government to secure this 8th term at the UNSC. During the term Pakistan will continue to uphold the UN Charter and international law."

"Well done Pakistan Team at Foreign Office and Permanent Mission in New York for spearheading this achievement," he added.

