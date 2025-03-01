DPM , Danish FM Discuss Bilateral Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday had a productive phone conversation with Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and discussed matters of mutual interest.
The two leaders expressed their resolve to strengthen the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Denmark into a strong economic partnership.
They explored ways to expedite collaboration in trade and investment through the promotion of public-private partnerships. Additionally, as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2025 and 2026, they pledged to cooperate on multilateral platforms to advance mutual interests, peace, and sustainable development.
