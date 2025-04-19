DPM Dar, Acting Afghan PM Akhund exchange views on key issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday called on Acting Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund.

"Both sides exchanged views on key issues of mutual interest, including security, trade and transit cooperation, and explored ways to enhance people-to-people contacts,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Reaffirming the commitment to continued engagement, both sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges to further strengthen the relations between the two brotherly countries.