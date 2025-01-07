DPM Dar Addresses 52nd Common Training Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressed the trainees of the 52nd Common Training Programme who visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday.
Foreign Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amna Baloch was also present on the occasion, a DPM Office news release said.
Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa) Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan briefed the participants on the contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy.
Recent Stories
Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses
UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed
Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons
95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet
Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church's Christmas celebrati ..
Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE
AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues announced
Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capacity building training course for nurses begins2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar addresses 52nd Common Training Programme2 minutes ago
-
NA speaker offers condolences over Xizang earthquake tragedy12 minutes ago
-
Two died, seven injured in an accident on M-1432 minutes ago
-
Preparations reviewed for 773rd Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar32 minutes ago
-
Trail-7 Islamabad's hidden gem for nature lovers & adventure seekers32 minutes ago
-
SZABMU launches NAHE’s National Outreach Programme to empower faculty32 minutes ago
-
HEC convenes NCRC meeting in discipline of Public Health32 minutes ago
-
KP becomes first province to repay debt: Muzzammil Aslam42 minutes ago
-
NA members congratulates Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt on PBM appointment51 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves 3-year delay in pension payment to army widow52 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram holds open court to address citizens’ issues1 hour ago