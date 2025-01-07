Open Menu

DPM Dar Addresses 52nd Common Training Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM

DPM Dar addresses 52nd Common Training Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressed the trainees of the 52nd Common Training Programme who visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amna Baloch was also present on the occasion, a DPM Office news release said.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa) Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan briefed the participants on the contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

