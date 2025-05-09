DPM Dar Apprises Norwegian FM Of Indian Unprovoked Attacks On Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday spoke with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and apprised him of the deteriorating regional situation caused by India’s illegal and unprovoked attacks on multiple cities across Pakistan.
The deputy prime minister told the Norwegian FM that the Indian attacks had resulted in the martyrdom of innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.
He emphasized that Pakistan had demonstrated restraint in the face of these violations of international law and the UN Charter that threatened regional peace and security. The Government of Pakistan remained firmly committed to defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added.
Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide expressed deep concern over the ongoing escalation and conveyed his condolences on the tragic loss of civilian lives.
He appreciated the restraint shown by Pakistan and underscored the urgent need for de-escalation and the pursuit of diplomacy to avoid further conflict.
Discussing the bilateral relations, the Norwegian foreign minister acknowledged the positive contributions of the Pakistani diaspora to the socio-economic fabric of Norway.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and remain in close contact over the evolving situation.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar apprises Norwegian FM of Indian unprovoked attacks on Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
ADC directs to ensure transparency in examinations2 minutes ago
-
Robbers injure farmer critically2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army destroys three Indian posts in retaliatory strikes along LoC2 minutes ago
-
India's alleged aggression, false propaganda lose global credibility: Sharmila Farooqi42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shoots down six more Indian drones, total now 3552 minutes ago
-
Traders stage protest demonstration against Indian unprovoked aggression52 minutes ago
-
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urges Indian PM to opt for dialogue to ease India-Pakistan tensions1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Admin denies nighttime blackout rumors1 hour ago
-
Emergency measures taken in Islamabad after Pakistan-India tensions1 hour ago
-
NA session starts1 hour ago
-
Kohistani salutes minorities' unwavering support for armed forces, slams Modi' s humanity crimes as ..1 hour ago