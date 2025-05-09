DPM Dar apprises Norwegian FM of Indian unprovoked attacks on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday spoke with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and apprised him of the deteriorating regional situation caused by India’s illegal and unprovoked attacks on multiple cities across Pakistan.

The deputy prime minister told the Norwegian FM that the Indian attacks had resulted in the martyrdom of innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

He emphasized that Pakistan had demonstrated restraint in the face of these violations of international law and the UN Charter that threatened regional peace and security. The Government of Pakistan remained firmly committed to defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added.

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide expressed deep concern over the ongoing escalation and conveyed his condolences on the tragic loss of civilian lives.

He appreciated the restraint shown by Pakistan and underscored the urgent need for de-escalation and the pursuit of diplomacy to avoid further conflict.

Discussing the bilateral relations, the Norwegian foreign minister acknowledged the positive contributions of the Pakistani diaspora to the socio-economic fabric of Norway.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and remain in close contact over the evolving situation.