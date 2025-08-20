- Home
DPM Dar Arrives In Kabul For 6th Trilateral Meeting Of Pakistan, China And Afghanistan FMs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2025 | 04:28 PM
Trilateral Meeting will discuss enhancing cooperation between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan especially in trade, regional connectivity and counter terrorism domain
KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has arrived in Kabul for the 6th Trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan.
On arrival, he was received by Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Dr.
Mohammad Naeem, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani and senior Afghan officials.
The Trilateral Meeting will discuss enhancing cooperation between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan especially in trade, regional connectivity and counter terrorism domain.
Ishaq Dar will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral matters between both countries.
