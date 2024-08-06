DPM Dar arrives KSA to attend OIC extraordinary meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee.

At the Madinah airport, the deputy prime minister was received by Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ambassador Ahmad Farooq and Director General of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Madinah Branch Ibrahim bin Muhammad Saeed Alsobhi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X account.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister would participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee on 7 August, which is being convened at the request of the State of Palestine and the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine and other regional states, the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the earlier press release said.

“As one of the staunchest supporters of the Palestinian cause, Pakistan has always been at the forefront in raising its voice at all international fora, including the OIC,” it was added.

At the extraordinary meeting, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister would present Pakistan's serious concerns about the dire situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East region.

“He will emphasize the urgency of peace and provision of relief assistance to the people of Gaza. On the sidelines, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other OIC member states,” the spokesperson said.