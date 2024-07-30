Open Menu

DPM Dar Attends Investiture Ceremony Of Iranian President

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited Tehran on Tuesday to attend the investiture ceremony of the President-elect of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited Tehran on Tuesday to attend the investiture ceremony of the President-elect of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, the DPM conveyed a message of felicitations and best wishes for President Pezeshkian on his assumption of office.

He congratulated the Iranian nation on the successful and smooth transitioning of power to the new political administration.

The DPM also expressed support and solidarity with the new Iranian administration and Pakistan’s commitment to further consolidate ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

