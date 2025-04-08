- Home
- Pakistan
- DPM Dar, Azerbaijan Minister Jabbarov underscore mutual ambition to fast-track priority projects
DPM Dar, Azerbaijan Minister Jabbarov Underscore Mutual Ambition To Fast-track Priority Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister for Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, in a high-level meeting on Tuesday underscored the mutual ambition to fast-track priority projects that can serve as catalysts for broader economic initiatives—especially in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and IT
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister for Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, in a high-level meeting on Tuesday underscored the mutual ambition to fast-track priority projects that can serve as catalysts for broader economic initiatives—especially in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and IT.
The meeting between the deputy prime minister and the Azerbaijan minister aimed to accelerate ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, whereas both the dignitaries reaffirmed the shared commitment to enhancing trade, investment, and long-term economic collaboration between the two brotherly nations, a DPM's office news release said.
The meeting discussions also touched upon emerging opportunities in green energy, with both sides exploring potential joint ventures and strategic investments.
The Pakistani delegation conveyed its gratitude and appreciation to Minister Jabbarov for his leadership and dedication to deepening Pak-Azerbaijan economic ties, which have the potential of high growth. The personal interest and guidance of the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, continue to serve as a driving force in translating the strong political will between the two countries into tangible economic partnerships.
It was noted that both sides have been working diligently since the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Azerbaijan, which catalyzed a renewed focus on critical investment projects. This momentum has been sustained through consistent engagement between the relevant authorities of both countries, including through platforms such as the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), with a particular emphasis on Government-to-Government (G2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) collaboration.
Ministry of Commerce has also prepared a comprehensive roadmap aimed at elevating bilateral trade volumes and diversifying the areas of cooperation. This includes actionable measures to create a more conducive environment for businesses and investors from both countries.
Moreover, a number of agreements and MoUs will be signed during the upcoming visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in advancing bilateral cooperation.
Both parties reaffirmed their resolve to continue working closely to unlock the full potential of their bilateral relationship and to promote sustainable economic growth and prosperity for both nations.
Recent Stories
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank
UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board
DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..
FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma
Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions
President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racin ..
DPM Dar, Azerbaijan Minister Jabbarov underscore mutual ambition to fast-track p ..
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra Bibi's case
Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in protest case
Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE
FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank3 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Azerbaijan Minister Jabbarov underscore mutual ambition to fast-track priority projects3 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra Bibi's case8 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in protest case8 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender killed in police encounter25 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to renovate all police stations across province25 minutes ago
-
Peshawar administration cracks down on cheating mafia in matric exams25 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs to improve dengue control activities35 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP reviews preparations for upcoming Benazir Kafaalat tranche5 minutes ago
-
Performance of outsourced schools reviewed35 minutes ago
-
Early cotton sowing rises in Punjab35 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker chairs Mini Hydel Power House Committee meeting35 minutes ago