DPM Dar Briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor On Escalating Regional Tensions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 10:52 PM

DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor on escalating regional tensions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain to discuss the prevailing security situation in South Asia.

During the conversation, the deputy PM briefed the advisor on the escalating regional tensions resulting from India's unfounded allegations and unilateral measures, including its arbitrary decision to suspend provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The foreign affairs adviser expressed concern regarding the current situation and stressed the importance of exercising restraint by all parties, emphasizing the need for de-escalation.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and emphasised the need for maintaining regular high-level engagements.

They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation on regional and multilateral fora.

