DPM Dar briefs FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad on current regional situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

“The DPM briefed him on the current regional situation, including India’s inflammatory propaganda, illegal unilateral actions, and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty - a clear violation of international law,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The foreign minister of Oman underscored the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to address issues.

DPM Dar appreciated Oman’s efforts for Iran and US talks, and conveyed best wishes for their success.