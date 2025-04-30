DPM Dar Briefs FM Sayyid Badr Bin Hamad On Current Regional Situation
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.
“The DPM briefed him on the current regional situation, including India’s inflammatory propaganda, illegal unilateral actions, and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty - a clear violation of international law,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The foreign minister of Oman underscored the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to address issues.
DPM Dar appreciated Oman’s efforts for Iran and US talks, and conveyed best wishes for their success.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Police concludes 16th youth internship batch5 minutes ago
-
Meta launches its new AI App for WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook , messenger users5 minutes ago
-
HEC holds graduation ceremony of 300 Afghan students5 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united to defend Pakistan: PA speaker5 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar briefs FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad on current regional situation5 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman opens new office in DG Khan5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to enter new era of prosperity through digital transformation: Shaza15 minutes ago
-
Modi narrative crumbles as Indian general admits false flag tactics: says Saif15 minutes ago
-
Gilani meets Deputy Speaker of Qatar's Shura Council15 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits PPP SG residence, discusses party matters15 minutes ago
-
One held for extorting money from rickshaw drivers15 minutes ago
-
India’s narrative fails, Pakistan will respond unitedly to aggression: Barrister Gohar25 minutes ago