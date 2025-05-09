Open Menu

DPM Dar Briefs Turkish FM On Worsening Regional Situation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Friday spoke on the telephone with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan and discussed with him about the ongoing situation in the region

The DPM/FM briefed him about the deteriorating regional situation and India’s continued illegal and unprovoked attacks on mosques, residential areas, and other religious places resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives.

Ishaq Dar reiterated that Pakistan reserved the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity under the UN Charter and international law.

The Turkish foreign minister conveyed condolences over the loss of lives and expressed solidarity with Pakistan.

