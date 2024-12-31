DPM Dar Calls For Continuity Of Policies, Unity, Hard Work To Achieve Economic Goals
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday stressed the need for unity, hard work, and continuity of policies to achieve the economic goals of the government
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday stressed the need for unity, hard work, and continuity of policies to achieve the economic goals of the government.
He said Pakistan was blessed with huge resources worth of over $10 trillion in mines & minerals, stones and hydrocarbons that could be utilized for ensuring socio-economic development of the country.
Addressing the launching ceremony of the government's five year homegrown plan titled "Uraan Pakistan", the deputy prime minister recalled that back in 2013, when Pakistan was on the verge of default and all macro economic indicators were seriously negative, the PML-N government under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took the challenge and worked really hard to bring the country out of crisis.
He said the people at that time had to face 18-hours electricity load shedding, economy was in shatter and extremism was on the rise.
The government, that won elections on the basis of three Es (electricity, economy, extremism), delivered successfully and achieved all the three Es.
He said in 2017, the country's economy posted 6% growth, and inflation was as low as 4%.
Ishaq Dar pointed out that the PDM government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif also took the charge in the most serious crisis, and it successfully brought the country out of default like situation.
"All we need to do is unity, and hard work, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leading from the front," DPM Ishaq Dar said adding that "The way the government is performing, I am sure that we will be able to achieve the goals provided we remain on track".
Recent Stories
Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Ch ..
Humanitarian situation in Gaza, West Bank worsens due to Israeli aggression: Pal ..
S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon
CPEC International Conference Concludes at SAU
JKLF (Y) remembers Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani on his martyrdom anniversary
PM urges nation to strive for better, stronger Pakistan in 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with dignitaries, senior officials at Za'abeel Majlis
SSP directs for strict ban on firing, hooliganism
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mops up Rs 460b from market
DPM Dar calls for continuity of policies, unity, hard work to achieve economic g ..
ICT admin's report highlights crackdowns on overcharging, begging, illegal busin ..
UAE's successful mediation between Russia, Ukraine reflects its role in promotin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Chief Minister Khyber ..42 seconds ago
-
CPEC International Conference Concludes at SAU45 seconds ago
-
PM urges nation to strive for better, stronger Pakistan in 202549 seconds ago
-
SSP directs for strict ban on firing, hooliganism7 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar calls for continuity of policies, unity, hard work to achieve economic goals34 seconds ago
-
ICT admin's report highlights crackdowns on overcharging, begging, illegal businesses35 seconds ago
-
Anti-Corruption initiates inquiry into irregularities in QHA Complex37 seconds ago
-
Advanced traffic signal system installed in Multan39 seconds ago
-
Secretary WPC greets nation, global community on new year41 seconds ago
-
Four booked for attacking officer25 seconds ago
-
2025 to bring prosperity, development in country: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq27 seconds ago
-
CEO RWMC reiterates for making Rawalpindi cleanest division29 seconds ago