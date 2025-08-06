Open Menu

DPM Dar Calls For Strategic Overhaul To Boost Skilled Labour Exports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM

DPM Dar calls for strategic overhaul to boost skilled labour exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday called for a strategic overhaul to boost skilled labour exports.

The DPM chaired a high-level meeting to review Pakistan’s Emigration, Overseas Employment, and Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) Policy, with a focus on aligning the country's workforce with global market demands, a DPM's Office news release said.

DPM Dar stressed the urgent need to invest in high-quality skill development, diversify into new employment sectors, and explore untapped international destinations for Pakistani workers.

He highlighted the importance of aligning Pakistan’s human capital with international demand to increase foreign remittances, broaden employment avenues abroad, and improve the country’s global economic footprint.

“The government is committed to upgrading skill development frameworks and expanding overseas employment opportunities. This will not only boost remittances but also enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness on the global stage,” said Dar.

He also reaffirmed the government’s dedication to making the welfare of the overseas Pakistani community a core pillar of national policy.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP & HRD) presented a comprehensive overview of global diaspora trends and emerging opportunities to enhance the export of skilled labour.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers for OP & HRD, Commerce, Minister of State for Health, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Federal secretaries from the Cabinet Division and HRD, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant departments.

