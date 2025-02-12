DPM Dar Calls UAE Counterpart To Discuss Grave Humanitarian Situation In Gaza
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 07:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The two leaders discussed the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and expressed concerns at the proposal to displace or relocate the Palestinian people from their ancestral homeland, a DPM's Office news release said.
DPM and Foreign Minister Dar reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching support for the rights of the Palestinian people.
Both the dignitaries agreed to maintain close contacts to achieve a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.
