DPM Dar Chairs Meeting On Humanitarian Assistance To Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.
“He appreciated the efforts of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and directed to continue humanitarian assistance in pursuance of the Declaration adopted by All Parties Conference on 07 October,” a post on X said.
