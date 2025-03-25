Open Menu

DPM Dar Chairs Meeting On Pakistan’s Exploration And Production Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DPM Dar chairs meeting on Pakistan's Exploration and Production sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on Pakistan’s Exploration and Production sector.

Ministers and senior officials from various Ministries and industry stakeholders participated in the discussions, a press release issued by the foreign office spokesperson.

The committee discussed long-term energy planning, focusing on optimizing domestic oil & gas exploration, offshore & onshore drilling, and ensuring uninterrupted gas availability for industries & consumers.

The deputy PM welcomed the upcoming offshore bidding round as a major step to unlock Pakistan’s hydrocarbon potential and attract investment.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to a secure, investment-friendly environment for the E&P sector to further strengthen Pakistan’s energy security and economic growth.

