DPM Dar chairs meeting on reforming power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired the meeting on reforming the power sector.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Power, EAD, MoS Finance, SAPM on power, secretaries of finance, power, Chairman FBR and senior officers of other relevant departments, the Office of the DPM said in a press release.

The meeting reviewed the proposals presented by ministries of power and finance.