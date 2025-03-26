DPM Dar chairs preparatory meeting on “Pakistan Mining Investment Forum” scheduled for April 8-9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a preparatory meeting on the “Pakistan Mining Investment Forum,” scheduled for April 8-9 in Islamabad.

Minister of Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Secretary Ministry of Interior, Chairman CDA, and other officials attended the meeting.

A detailed briefing was provided on the forum’s objectives, scope, program, and other logistical arrangements, a DPM's Office news release said.

The DPM/FM expressed hope that the event would reshape Pakistan’s mining sector, foster foreign collaboration, and strengthen international partnerships. He assured MoFA’s full support to the Ministry of Petroleum and other stakeholders to ensure its success.