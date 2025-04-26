DPM Dar, Chinese Amb. exchange views on evolving regional situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Ambassador Jiang Zaidong of China Saturday called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and they exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and agreed to maintain close communication and coordination.

During the meeting, they also reaffirmed the all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.