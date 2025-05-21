DPM Dar Concludes "successful" Three-day China Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday concluded a successful three-day official visit to China from May 19 to 21, 2025.
During the visit, Senator Dar held extensive talks with senior Chinese leadership, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other top officials.
The discussions spanned a broad range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, with a strong focus on deepening political, economic, and strategic collaboration under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Both sides reaffirmed their “iron-clad” friendship and reiterated their commitment to strengthening mutual support on core issues, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and development priorities.
Senator Dar expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for China’s continued support for Pakistan’s socio-economic development, while Chinese leaders lauded Pakistan’s vital role in maintaining regional stability and promoting multilateral cooperation.
