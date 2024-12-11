Open Menu

DPM Dar Condoles Over Afghan Acting Minister’s Death, Casualties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM

DPM Dar condoles over Afghan Acting Minister’s death, casualties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday expressed condolences on death of Acting Afghan Minister Khalil ur Rehman Haqqani and loss of precious lives as a result of a terrorist attack in the Afghan Refugee Ministry in Kabul.

“We are deeply shocked at the death of Acting Afghan Minister, Khalil ur Rehman Haqqani and loss of precious lives as a result of a terrorist attack in the Afghan Refugee Ministry in Kabul today. We offer our heartfelt condolences,” the DPM/FM posted on his X handle.

He further reiterated that Pakistan unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, adding “We are in touch with the Interim Afghan Government to ascertain further details.”

Recent Stories

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

25 minutes ago
 Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in In ..

Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India

31 minutes ago
 JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Has ..

JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..

39 minutes ago
 Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

1 hour ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

1 hour ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

1 hour ago
vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

1 hour ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

4 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

5 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan