DPM Dar Condoles Over Afghan Acting Minister’s Death, Casualties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday expressed condolences on death of Acting Afghan Minister Khalil ur Rehman Haqqani and loss of precious lives as a result of a terrorist attack in the Afghan Refugee Ministry in Kabul.
“We are deeply shocked at the death of Acting Afghan Minister, Khalil ur Rehman Haqqani and loss of precious lives as a result of a terrorist attack in the Afghan Refugee Ministry in Kabul today. We offer our heartfelt condolences,” the DPM/FM posted on his X handle.
He further reiterated that Pakistan unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, adding “We are in touch with the Interim Afghan Government to ascertain further details.”
