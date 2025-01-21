Open Menu

DPM Dar Congratulates Marco Rubio On Confirmation As US Secretary Of State

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday felicitated Marco Rubio on unanimous confirmation by the United States Senate for appointment as the Secretary of State.

"Pakistan looks forward to working closely with you (Marco Rubio) towards strengthening bilateral ties and promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the regional as well as in the global context," the deputy prime minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

