DPM Dar congratulates UK’s Keir Starmer on election victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday congratulated Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on the historic victory in the parliamentary election in the United Kingdom.

“I extend my heartfelt felicitations to Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party on the historic victory in the parliamentary election in the United Kingdom. Pakistan and UK share deep-rooted and broad-based ties founded in shared history and people-to-people contacts,” the deputy prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He expressed confidence that under his stewardship, the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the UK would be further strengthened and both countries would work together for global peace, prosperity and development.

In another post, Ishaq Dar extended his felicitations to David Lammy on his appointment as Secretary of State for FCDO. He expressed his eagerness to strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK.

He also congratulated Angela Rayner on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister of the UK.