DPM Dar Congratulates UK’s Keir Starmer On Election Victory
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday congratulated Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on the historic victory in the parliamentary election in the United Kingdom.
“I extend my heartfelt felicitations to Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party on the historic victory in the parliamentary election in the United Kingdom. Pakistan and UK share deep-rooted and broad-based ties founded in shared history and people-to-people contacts,” the deputy prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
He expressed confidence that under his stewardship, the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the UK would be further strengthened and both countries would work together for global peace, prosperity and development.
In another post, Ishaq Dar extended his felicitations to David Lammy on his appointment as Secretary of State for FCDO. He expressed his eagerness to strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK.
He also congratulated Angela Rayner on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister of the UK.
Recent Stories
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC upholds CCP powers to conduct inquiry in another case31 seconds ago
-
Police comb guest houses, localities in Tandojam40 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker extends felicitation to newly elected Britain PM46 seconds ago
-
Shams Colony police team arrested snatchers, 13 motorcycles, weapons recovered10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to establish 300 model schools10 minutes ago
-
Cabinet body approves 6 months' extension in Refinery Policy 202310 minutes ago
-
More rain-wind-thundershower expected at various parts of country: PMD10 minutes ago
-
Economic stability top priority: Aqeel11 minutes ago
-
PIC orders HEC to finalize actions on scholarship misuse31 minutes ago
-
NDMA advisory cautions against Flash & Urban Flooding risk in twin cities, vulnerable districts41 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt requisitions services of Army, Rangers to ensure peace in Muharram51 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves eight development schemes worth Rs 47b1 hour ago