DPM Dar Departs For A Two-day Official Visit To Iran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday departed for a two-day official visit to Mashhad, Iran to attend the 28th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
In his address at the ministerial meeting, DPM Dar will reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Charter and highlight the potential of greater connectivity in the ECO region, through the development of road and rail networks; liberalization of visa regimes and simplification of border procedures; and to attain sustainable growth and enhance the geo-economic potential of the ECO region.
He will also reiterate Pakistan’s concerns over hostilities in the middle East, endangering regional peace and security.
The deputy prime minister will sign the ‘Charter for ECO Clean Energy Center’ and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers and dignitaries on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security forces, police deployed after ceasefire in restive Kurram areas2 minutes ago
-
Three persons turn critically ill for taking poisonous tea12 minutes ago
-
Landi Kotal police foil drug smuggling attempt, seize 4 Kg heroin22 minutes ago
-
CM condemns attack on police in D.I Khan32 minutes ago
-
Six died in traffic accidents in November42 minutes ago
-
Chinese govt announces scholarships programme 2025-26 for Pakistani students42 minutes ago
-
HEC invites applications for Research Award 202451 minutes ago
-
Head Constable martyred as police van comes under attack52 minutes ago
-
Paramedics Hamdard Panel announces boycott of Dec 7 elections1 hour ago
-
President Zardari grieved over demise of editor Salman Masood's father1 hour ago
-
Motorcycle lifting gang busted in Karachi2 hours ago
-
KP CM's relative gunned down in Kulachi2 hours ago