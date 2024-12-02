DPM Dar departs for a two-day official visit to Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday departed for a two-day official visit to Mashhad, Iran to attend the 28th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

In his address at the ministerial meeting, DPM Dar will reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Charter and highlight the potential of greater connectivity in the ECO region, through the development of road and rail networks; liberalization of visa regimes and simplification of border procedures; and to attain sustainable growth and enhance the geo-economic potential of the ECO region.

He will also reiterate Pakistan’s concerns over hostilities in the middle East, endangering regional peace and security.

The deputy prime minister will sign the ‘Charter for ECO Clean Energy Center’ and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers and dignitaries on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.