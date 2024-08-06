Open Menu

DPM Dar Departs For Jeddah To Attend OIC Moot On Israeli Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 05:58 PM

DPM Dar departs for Jeddah to attend OIC moot on Israeli crimes

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday departed for Jeddah to participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee convened to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine and other regional states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday departed for Jeddah to participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee convened to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine and other regional states.

The meeting is being convened at the request of the State of Palestine and the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine and other regional states.

At the Extraordinary Meeting, the deputy prime minister will present Pakistan's serious concerns about the dire situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East region besides emphasizing the urgency of peace and provision of relief assistance to the people of Gaza.

On the sidelines, he will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other OIC member states.

