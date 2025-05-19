Open Menu

DPM Dar Departs For Three-day China Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday departed for Beijing on a three-day visit to China, on the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

In Beijing, Ishaq Dar would hold comprehensive discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as well as other senior Chinese leaders, including key members of the Chinese Communist Party, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The meetings would focus on current regional developments and the multiple dimensions of Pakistan-China relations.

The visit is a part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, and a reaffirmation of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two brotherly countries.

Before his departure, DPM Dar told the media that China was a major trading partner of Pakistan and that both countries enjoyed an iron-clad close relationship.

He said that during the last three weeks, he had two telephonic interactions with FM Wang Yi, who had also invited him to visit China.

Dar said that his meetings with the Chinese leadership would mark discussions on political, local, regional and global issues, besides the recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

To a question, he referred to his telephonic interactions with many counterparts worldwide, saying that Pakistan had already exposed the Indian blame game against Pakistan, including the attack on any nuclear installation.

