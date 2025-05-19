DPM Dar Departs For Three-day China Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday departed for Beijing on a three-day visit to China, on the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
In Beijing, Ishaq Dar would hold comprehensive discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as well as other senior Chinese leaders, including key members of the Chinese Communist Party, according to a Foreign Office press release.
The meetings would focus on current regional developments and the multiple dimensions of Pakistan-China relations.
The visit is a part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, and a reaffirmation of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two brotherly countries.
Before his departure, DPM Dar told the media that China was a major trading partner of Pakistan and that both countries enjoyed an iron-clad close relationship.
He said that during the last three weeks, he had two telephonic interactions with FM Wang Yi, who had also invited him to visit China.
Dar said that his meetings with the Chinese leadership would mark discussions on political, local, regional and global issues, besides the recent tensions between Pakistan and India.
To a question, he referred to his telephonic interactions with many counterparts worldwide, saying that Pakistan had already exposed the Indian blame game against Pakistan, including the attack on any nuclear installation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar departs for three-day China visit2 minutes ago
-
Train punctuality improves to 84%, says railways minister12 hours ago
-
Tarkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses strategic, economic and cultural ties12 hours ago
-
CM highlights museums' role in preserving heritage12 hours ago
-
CM condemns explosion Near Jabbar Market in Qila Abdullah12 hours ago
-
ICHS management committee annual elections to be held on May 3114 hours ago
-
Train punctuality improves to 84%, says railways minister14 hours ago
-
Governor lauds BBOiT’s strategic vision, proactive approach15 hours ago
-
Govt committed to girls' wellbeing, Menstrual Health Advocacy: Raheela15 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Board chairman makes surprise check on exam marking center15 hours ago
-
Rubina Khalid welcomes appointment of Bilawal Bhutto as head of diplomatic delegation15 hours ago
-
Power supply from 110 PESCO feeders disrupted due to severe storm15 hours ago