DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday criticized Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s protest timing, terming it an attempt to harm country’s prestige at the global level.

In a press statement, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister said that the protest was launched at a time when Pakistan was going to host Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad.

The objective of the protest was to create chaos in the country and sabotage Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts at the SCO’s summit, he added.

DPM Dar also viewed PTI’s invitation to a foreign minister of a particular country to participate in its protest as a political gimmick by its leadership inflicting damage to the national stature.

He stressed that the time was ripe for making a resolve to country’s stability and leading it to its real destination.

The Deputy PM and foreign minister also called for shunning of petty political interests for the sake of larger national interests.