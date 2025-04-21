DPM Dar Desires Expansion Of Pak-Rwanda Friendly Ties In Diverse Fields
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Lauding the upward trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Rwanda, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday expressed his resolve to further strengthen friendly ties with Rwanda in diverse fields, especially in trade, investment, and educational exchanges
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Lauding the upward trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Rwanda, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday expressed his resolve to further strengthen friendly ties with Rwanda in diverse fields, especially in trade, investment, and educational exchanges.
The two sides held talks in a cordial atmosphere and reviewed with satisfaction the entire gamut of bilateral relations, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.
Echoing the sentiments of Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe expressed his keenness to broaden ties with Pakistan in trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.
He congratulated the deputy prime minister on the election of Pakistan as the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026.
The two sides also signed an MoU on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training.
Pakistan and Rwanda enjoy friendly and cordial ties underpinned by shared values, mutual trust, and cooperation at the international fora.
At the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Ambassador Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, visited Pakistan.
