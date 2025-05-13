DPM Dar directs supply, availability of essential food items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday directed concerned stakeholders to take all necessary steps to ensure supply and availability of essential food items.

The DPM/FM chaired a high-level meeting on essential food items.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM), relevant secretaries and senior officials from relevant departments and private sector representatives, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

DPM Dar underscored the government’s resolve to ensure market supply and stability in order to protect consumers and drive sustainable economic growth.