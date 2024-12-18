Open Menu

DPM Dar, Egyptian FM Strongly Criticize Israeli Genocide In Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 06:51 PM

DPM Dar, Egyptian FM strongly criticize Israeli genocide in Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates of Egypt Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday discussed regional developments including the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and atrocities in the West Bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates of Egypt Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday discussed regional developments including the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and atrocities in the West Bank.

They highly criticized ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further loss of innocent Palestinian lives, Office of the DPM said in a press release.

The DPM/FM held a meeting today with the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates on the sidelines of the D-8 Ministerial Meeting being held in Cairo.

The two foreign ministers also expressed unequivocal support for establishment of a viable, contiguous and independent Palestinian state based on pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister congratulated the Egyptian government for hosting the D-8 Summit and the Ministerial Meeting and thanked Foreign Minister Abdelatty for the warm hospitality.

Appreciating the deep-rooted multifaceted ties between the two countries, the two Ministers agreed to further consolidate political, defence, cultural, economic and trade ties and people-to-people contacts.

Dar appreciated the role played by Egypt for facilitating humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza and its diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire in occupied Palestine.

Related Topics

Palestine Egypt Ishaq Dar Gaza Bank Cairo Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th a ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accession to thr ..

11 minutes ago
 Cold weather triggers spike in sale of warm cloth

Cold weather triggers spike in sale of warm cloth

17 minutes ago
 Minority cards to be issued soon: Minister

Minority cards to be issued soon: Minister

17 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador

41 minutes ago
 Dr M Zahid Latif assumes office as Rector NUST

Dr M Zahid Latif assumes office as Rector NUST

23 minutes ago
 FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully ex ..

FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully exploit revenue potential: Irsha ..

23 minutes ago
Minister for communication presides over meeting

Minister for communication presides over meeting

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary

56 minutes ago
 Speakers urged prompt action for climate resilienc ..

Speakers urged prompt action for climate resilience in Post COP-29 panel discuss ..

18 minutes ago
 PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organization ..

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs advances succession planning to stre ..

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partn ..

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan