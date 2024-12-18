DPM Dar, Egyptian FM strongly criticize Israeli genocide in Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates of Egypt Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday discussed regional developments including the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and atrocities in the West Bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates of Egypt Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday discussed regional developments including the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and atrocities in the West Bank.

They highly criticized ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further loss of innocent Palestinian lives, Office of the DPM said in a press release.

The DPM/FM held a meeting today with the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates on the sidelines of the D-8 Ministerial Meeting being held in Cairo.

The two foreign ministers also expressed unequivocal support for establishment of a viable, contiguous and independent Palestinian state based on pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister congratulated the Egyptian government for hosting the D-8 Summit and the Ministerial Meeting and thanked Foreign Minister Abdelatty for the warm hospitality.

Appreciating the deep-rooted multifaceted ties between the two countries, the two Ministers agreed to further consolidate political, defence, cultural, economic and trade ties and people-to-people contacts.

Dar appreciated the role played by Egypt for facilitating humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza and its diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire in occupied Palestine.