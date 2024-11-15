DPM Dar, Egyptian minister agree to promote bilateral trade, investment

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum being held in the UAE

During the meeting, they discussed Pakistan-Egypt cooperation and dialogue to promote bilateral trade, investment and tourism, according to a statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson.