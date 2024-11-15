DPM Dar, Egyptian Minister Agree To Promote Bilateral Trade, Investment
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 09:59 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum being held in the UAE
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum being held in the UAE.
During the meeting, they discussed Pakistan-Egypt cooperation and dialogue to promote bilateral trade, investment and tourism, according to a statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson.
Recent Stories
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal
Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik
Modi's communal policies to bring India on verge of disintegration soon: AJK Pre ..
IHC set aside dismissal of PTI founder's acquittal plea
IMF satisfied with Govt’s economic measures: Danyal Ch
Man netted for molesting 9-year-old boy in Attock
Court adjourns 190mln pound reference till Nov 18
Parliamentarians call for expanding electric bus routes across city
Farmers must play role in keeping environment neat, clean
Faisalabad, Lahore Whites register wins on third day
People rejected politics of hate, riots; Danyal Chaudhary
Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah calls for fostering closer cultural ties betw ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal1 minute ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik1 minute ago
-
IHC set aside dismissal of PTI founder's acquittal plea1 minute ago
-
IMF satisfied with Govt’s economic measures: Danyal Ch7 minutes ago
-
Man netted for molesting 9-year-old boy in Attock7 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns 190mln pound reference till Nov 187 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians call for expanding electric bus routes across city7 minutes ago
-
Farmers must play role in keeping environment neat, clean7 minutes ago
-
People rejected politics of hate, riots; Danyal Chaudhary13 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah calls for fostering closer cultural ties between Sindh, UK13 minutes ago
-
ATC dismisses two bail applications of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh as withdrawn13 minutes ago
-
SC clubs all cases of lady health workers14 minutes ago