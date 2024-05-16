DPM Dar, EXIM Bank Chairman Discuss Cooperation, Future Investment
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 06:24 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Chairman of EXIM Bank of China Wu Fulin on Thursday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar wherein they discussed the Bank’s long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and its interest in future investments in Pakistan.
The deputy prime minister outlined Pakistan’s efforts for financial and economic stability and business friendly policies.
He particularly noted the stellar performance of Pakistan Stock Exchange and renewed confidence of international investors in Pakistan’s economy.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar appreciated EXIM Bank’s robust support for important development projects in Pakistan under CPEC and invited the Bank to explore new projects of financing in renewable energy, agriculture, industrialization and industrial sectors.
