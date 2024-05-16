Open Menu

DPM Dar, EXIM Bank Chairman Discuss Cooperation, Future Investment

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 06:24 PM

DPM Dar, EXIM Bank chairman discuss cooperation, future investment

Chairman of EXIM Bank of China Wu Fulin on Thursday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar wherein they discussed the Bank’s long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and its interest in future investments in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Chairman of EXIM Bank of China Wu Fulin on Thursday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar wherein they discussed the Bank’s long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and its interest in future investments in Pakistan.

The deputy prime minister outlined Pakistan’s efforts for financial and economic stability and business friendly policies.

He particularly noted the stellar performance of Pakistan Stock Exchange and renewed confidence of international investors in Pakistan’s economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar appreciated EXIM Bank’s robust support for important development projects in Pakistan under CPEC and invited the Bank to explore new projects of financing in renewable energy, agriculture, industrialization and industrial sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business China Ishaq Dar Agriculture Bank CPEC Fulin Pakistan Stock Exchange

Recent Stories

Ghazala Gola lauds efforts of CM Bugti regarding f ..

Ghazala Gola lauds efforts of CM Bugti regarding farmers

31 seconds ago
 Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched ..

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched to decipher divine themes

18 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

18 minutes ago
 France deploys additional forces to quell New Cale ..

France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2 ..

Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal

16 minutes ago
 Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to fo ..

Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted inte ..

18 minutes ago
Road safety seminar held at NTUF

Road safety seminar held at NTUF

16 minutes ago
 Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 4 ..

Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C

16 minutes ago
 Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on viole ..

Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on violence against women

16 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain re ..

24 minutes ago
 Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off ..

Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening

42 minutes ago
 Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other ..

Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan