DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday felicitated the nation on the successful conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting held in Islamabad

"As our guests depart Islamabad after attending the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of the Heads of Government, I wish to congratulate the Pakistani nation on the successful conclusion of the Conference and thank all the Government departments/officials/bodies for their valuable contributions in making the event memorable," the Deputy PM wrote on his official X account.

With the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the lead, he said ministers and officials from the ministries of interior and information, Capital Development Authority, and leadership of our security and law enforcement authorities, gave their best and fullest support.

"Very proud of the entire Pakistan Team for making the event a great success, Alhamdolilah," he remarked.

Meanwhile, in his address to the officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the Foreign Service of Pakistan Day, the deputy prime minister applauded the dedication and commitment of the Foreign Service of Pakistan and the invaluable contributions of Pakistani diplomats.

He particularly appreciated their role in successfully organizing the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting in Islamabad.