DPM Dar Felicitates Nation On Successful Conclusion Of SCO CHG Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday felicitated the nation on the successful conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting held in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday felicitated the nation on the successful conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting held in Islamabad.
"As our guests depart Islamabad after attending the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of the Heads of Government, I wish to congratulate the Pakistani nation on the successful conclusion of the Conference and thank all the Government departments/officials/bodies for their valuable contributions in making the event memorable," the Deputy PM wrote on his official X account.
With the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the lead, he said ministers and officials from the ministries of interior and information, Capital Development Authority, and leadership of our security and law enforcement authorities, gave their best and fullest support.
"Very proud of the entire Pakistan Team for making the event a great success, Alhamdolilah," he remarked.
Meanwhile, in his address to the officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the Foreign Service of Pakistan Day, the deputy prime minister applauded the dedication and commitment of the Foreign Service of Pakistan and the invaluable contributions of Pakistani diplomats.
He particularly appreciated their role in successfully organizing the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate
Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully
AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education
Price of gold surges
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad
Shakib says not returning to Bangladesh over 'security issue': media
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail
Price of gold surges
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, 'if necessary' - lawyer
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authorit ..
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate23 seconds ago
-
Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully26 seconds ago
-
AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education28 seconds ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail8 minutes ago
-
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told8 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authority Headquarters8 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memorandum of agreement i ..22 minutes ago
-
APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders & activists14 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hospitals at tehsil level14 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful hosting of SCO Moot14 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Deposit Protection, Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill ..15 minutes ago