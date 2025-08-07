DPM Dar For Coordinated Measures To Restore Cotton's Central Role In National Economy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday emphasized the need for coordinated, evidence based, and actionable steps to restore cotton’s central role in the national economy, strengthen global competitiveness, and improve farmer incomes.
He was chairing the fourth meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Essential Cash Crops here.
The committee undertook a comprehensive review of Pakistan’s cotton sector. Discussions focused on enhancing production and profitability, improving seed quality, technology adoption and research, addressing climate vulnerabilities, and mobilizing all stakeholders across the public and private cotton value chain.
The deputy PM instructed the Ministry of National food Security to prepare an action plan, for a follow-up committee ensuring that policy recommendations made in earlier meetings are translated into implementable measures.
The meeting was attended by the Minister for National Food Security, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, senior representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, FBR, MNFSR, along with officials from provincial governments and other relevant departments and stakeholder organizations.
