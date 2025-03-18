DPM Dar Forms Committee To Investigate Allegations Regarding Workforce Export
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In response to allegations of alleged irregularities in sending workforce abroad, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday issued orders to formulate a committee to investigate the matter and uncover the facts.
The committee will examine the allegations and present its recommendation to Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.
