DPM Dar Grieved Over Deaths, Destruction By Landslides, Floods In Indonesia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DPM Dar grieved over deaths, destruction by landslides, floods in Indonesia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths and destruction caused by the landslides and flash floods in Central Java, Indonesia.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by landslides and flash floods in Central Java, Indonesia. I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for those missing," Dar wrote on his X timeline.

He said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the government and people of Indonesia in this difficult time.

