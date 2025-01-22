DPM Dar Grieved Over Deaths, Destruction By Landslides, Floods In Indonesia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths and destruction caused by the landslides and flash floods in Central Java, Indonesia.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by landslides and flash floods in Central Java, Indonesia. I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for those missing," Dar wrote on his X timeline.
He said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the government and people of Indonesia in this difficult time.
Recent Stories
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commodore Mahmood's book “From a Mountain Boy to a Destroyer’s Captain” launched3 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary delegation from South Sudan meets with YPF leadership3 minutes ago
-
Man killed in train accident3 minutes ago
-
UAJK achieves prestigious recognition in world university rankings 20253 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar grieved over deaths, destruction by landslides, floods in Indonesia3 minutes ago
-
Anemia widespread among youth: Hematologist3 minutes ago
-
National Skills University earns prestigious candidacy for European Vocational Excellence Certificat ..4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits e-Khidmat Centre4 minutes ago
-
Dacoits steal 30 animals4 minutes ago
-
Two robbers injured in encounter23 minutes ago
-
Na'at recitation competition held to foster Islamic unity23 minutes ago
-
Factory worker shot dead23 minutes ago