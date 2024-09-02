Open Menu

DPM Dar Highlights Role Of Education In Shaping Country’s Future

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 07:14 PM

DPM Dar highlights role of education in shaping country’s future

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday highlighted the significance of education in a prosperous society and stressed upon making of strenuous efforts and investments in this sector for the bright future of coming generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday highlighted the significance of education in a prosperous society and stressed upon making of strenuous efforts and investments in this sector for the bright future of coming generations.

Addressing a certificates awarding ceremony of Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association (PFOWA), the deputy prime minister said that the incumbent government was making substantial efforts in this regard and in the current fiscal budget, it had made significant allocation for the education sector because education would provide future dividends in the country.

He also referred to the emphasis laid down by islam over the importance of gaining education.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister further underlined that other organizations and institutions devoted to humanitarian assistance and support should also focus on the financial, health and education issues faced by the people, adding that they were required to follow the precedents set by organizations like PFOWA.

Dar also commended PFOWA’s contributions for the public welfare and said that he was pleased to learn that the Association had been serving as platform to support the needy and deserving people.

It had been supporting students to pursue their Masters degrees and PhDs besides, providing them scholarships, he mentioned and said that it was not only a kind gesture but also a real service to humanity with immense rewards in the world hereafter.

Expressing his satisfaction, he said that it pleased him immensely that such a thinking existed in the ministry which was like a family. PFOWA had provided children with stationary and school bags, besides a number of scholarships and other financial support to the widows and minorities. It had also made contributions for the natural calamities hit areas.

The deputy prime minister informed that during 2020, he had founded two organizations for the support of orphans where about 100 children were getting education while the other entity was providing assistance in education and health sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Foreign Office Education Budget Ishaq Dar Women 2020 Family Government

Recent Stories

Denmark wants to invest in Pakistan's mining indus ..

Denmark wants to invest in Pakistan's mining industry

2 minutes ago
 Seminar titled "Protection from Harassment "held ..

Seminar titled "Protection from Harassment "held at SBBU

2 minutes ago
 Floods damage various crops, cause Rs86.86bn loss ..

Floods damage various crops, cause Rs86.86bn loss to Sindh: Mohammed Bux Mahar

3 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

3 minutes ago
 Pak team to feature in World Youth Scrabble C'ship

Pak team to feature in World Youth Scrabble C'ship

5 minutes ago
 Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertain ..

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment

21 minutes ago
CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in ..

CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad

21 minutes ago
 Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Mag ..

Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi

21 minutes ago
 Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. S ..

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..

23 minutes ago
 New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 ..

New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC

23 minutes ago
 Father, son injured in Leopard attack

Father, son injured in Leopard attack

23 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan