DPM Dar In New York To Attend High-level Segment Of 80th UNGA Session
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived here to attend the high-level segment of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly from September 22-26.
He will be part of the Pakistani delegation to be headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
On arrival, the deputy prime minister was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Shiekh and senior officials of the Mission.
Besides accompanying the prime minister to his numerous engagements, Ishaq Dar will also represent Pakistan in various ministerial and high-level meetings, as well as hold over a dozen bilateral meetings with his counterparts.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025
Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..
UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur
UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability
UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions
Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..
Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thandiani Tourism Resort Project worth Rs 2.29 billion awarded under public-private partnership2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar in New York to attend high-level segment of 80th UNGA session2 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute, urges prosecution of Modi, Indian army12 minutes ago
-
Thandiani Tourism Resort Project worth Rs 2.29 billion awaworth Rs 2.29 billion awarded under public ..22 minutes ago
-
Free medical camps form flood victims32 minutes ago
-
PES rescue 22 people during last 24 hours32 minutes ago
-
AJK PM announces Rs 1 billion uplift package for Poonch to address people's longstanding deprivation ..42 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims life42 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes fines Rs 1.1 million for violation during last week42 minutes ago
-
Five injured in road accident42 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah condemns assassination attempt on journalist Imtiaz Mir52 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in factory2 hours ago