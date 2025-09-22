DPM Dar in New York to attend high-level segment of 80th UNGA session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived here to attend the high-level segment of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly from September 22-26.

He will be part of the Pakistani delegation to be headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On arrival, the deputy prime minister was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Shiekh and senior officials of the Mission.

Besides accompanying the prime minister to his numerous engagements, Ishaq Dar will also represent Pakistan in various ministerial and high-level meetings, as well as hold over a dozen bilateral meetings with his counterparts.