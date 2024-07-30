Open Menu

DPM Dar In Tehran To Attend Inauguration Of Iranian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DPM Dar in Tehran to attend inauguration of Iranian president

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday arrived here to attend the inauguration of President-elect of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

On his arrival at Tehran airport, he was received by Director General (West Asia) of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seyed Rasoul Musavi and Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu.

The visit attests to the commitment by the two countries to strengthen leadership-level engagement and bilateral cooperation.

