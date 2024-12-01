DPM Dar inaugurates Charity Bazaar at Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday inaugurated the Charity Bazaar organized by the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association (PFOWA).

Cultural stalls from various foreign embassies were displayed at the event held at the Foreign Office.

The Bazaar, aimed at supporting underprivileged communities, brought together diplomats and their families, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of different countries.

Speaking at the occasion, the deputy prime minister said that the bazaar provided a great opportunity to the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to visit the foreign office and have a glimpse of the rich culture of other countries, through their food and handicrafts, and help in charitable causes being persuaded by PFOWA.

“Today’s bazaar is a captivating blend of diverse cultures and a variety of experiences, fostering harmony and fraternity among different nations,” Ishaq Dar added.

He extended his gratitude to the diplomatic community and the residents in Islamabad for their ‘active and colorful participation’ in today’s event.

“Wonderful to see that every country has done a great demonstration of the culture in their country, the food and different other articles which is a unique experience for the visitors.”

He emphasized that one of the aims of this event was to promote a better understanding of the social, cultural, and economic life of Pakistan. Towards this end, he said PFOWA also arranges various events such as exhibitions, cultural shows, and social meetings.

DPM Ishaq Dar noted that the theme of today’s event, ‘Joining hands, Joining hearts’ was very interesting. “It is a beautiful theme and apt under the current challenges which the whole globe is suffering, we saw yesterday, that Malaysia faced a devastating flood due to which more than 140,000 people were affected, we spoke to the PM of Malaysia, we contacted the FM of Malaysia also,” he said adding that in the challenging world, “we need to sit together and try to create an opportunity where the blend of friendship, blend of brotherhood and the blend of affection can be promoted”.

This event is contributing a lot towards that direction, he added.