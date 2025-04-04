DPM Dar Inquires About Health Of President Asif Ali Zardari
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday called Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inquire about health of President Asif Ali Zardari.
He conveyed his best wishes for the president’s swift and complete recovery.
The deputy PM also sent a bouquet of flowers to President Asif Ali Zardari as a gesture of goodwill.
Recent Stories
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..
Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..
Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..
School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition
Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota
PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar inquires about health of President Asif Ali Zardari5 minutes ago
-
Over 365,000 people visited parks during Eid days: PHA5 minutes ago
-
Bunkers demolition continues in Kurram as per peace deal25 minutes ago
-
DC inspects healthcare facilities at DHQ, Tehsil hospitals45 minutes ago
-
APTMA Chairman, Chamber Presidents praise government's pro-Industry decision55 minutes ago
-
Advocate Rizwana Memon pays tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 46th death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Accident claims lives of two innocent children in Abdul Khel1 hour ago
-
Authorities conducts surprise visit to model Rehri bazaar in Nankana Sahib1 hour ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters1 hour ago
-
PM telephones President Zardari to inquire after his health1 hour ago
-
PAJCCI hails announcement of massive reduction in power tariff by Prime Minister1 hour ago
-
72 wheelie-doers booked on Eid1 hour ago