DPM Dar inquires about health of President Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday called Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inquire about health of President Asif Ali Zardari.

He conveyed his best wishes for the president’s swift and complete recovery.

The deputy PM also sent a bouquet of flowers to President Asif Ali Zardari as a gesture of goodwill.