DPM Dar Invites Swiss Firms To Invest In Pakistan's Renewable Energy, IT Sectors

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday, appreciating the Swiss companies doing business in Pakistan, invited more firms from the country to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the renewable energy and IT sectors

The deputy prime minister, talking to Ambassador of Switzerland Georg Steiner, who called on him here, said that Pakistan attached high importance to its ties with Switzerland, according to a Foreign Office press release.

He said that the two sides had the potential to expand cooperation in trade and investment, climate, tourism and migration.

Referring to the Memorandum of Understanding on Disaster Management signed between the two countries last year, the deputy prime minister hoped that it would foster greater cooperation between the two sides, enabling them to utilize technology and expertise to address natural calamities in the future.

Regional dynamics and multilateral issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Ishaq Dar also appreciated Switzerland’s role in the multilateral arena as well as the country’s contributions to humanitarian and peace-building efforts.

Pakistan and Switzerland have close relations marked by regular interactions. The Swiss Foreign Minister visited Pakistan last July and Bilateral Political Consultations were held in January this year.

