DPM Dar, New Zealand Counterpart Agree To Jointly Explore Avenues For Further Strengthening Of Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters on Saturday have agreed to jointly explore avenues of deepening ties between the two countries, in all areas of mutual benefit.

Both the deputy prime ministers/foreign minister met on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

They underscored the great potential in further deepening ties between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Peters also emphasized the need of enhancing bilateral trade relations and to broaden cooperation in trade and investment, education and people-to-people contacts.

Thanking New Zealand for its endorsement of Pakistan’s various bids and initiatives at the UN, deputy PM/FM Dar shared that both the countries were tied together by shared legacy and common ethos and have common stakes in reinforcing effective multilateralism, democracy and respect for human dignity.

