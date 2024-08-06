DPM Dar Offers Prayers At Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Published August 06, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday offered Zuhr and Asar prayers at the Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in the holy city of Madinah
He also paid homage to the Shuhada-e-Uhud at Jabal-e-Uhud, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a post, on X account.
Earlier, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee being held on Wednesday.
