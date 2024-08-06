DPM Dar Pays Respects At Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 11:56 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday paid respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday paid respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (SAW).
He also paid homage to the Shuhada-e- Uhud at Jabal-e-Uhud, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a post, on X account.
Dar offered Zuhar and Asar prayers in the holy city of Madinah.
Earlier, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee being held on Wednesday.
