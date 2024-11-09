DPM Dar Performs Umrah
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has performed Umrah on Saturday.
Ishaq Dar, who is on his visit to Saudi Arabia, prayed for the prosperity and development of the country, according to a press release issued by the office of the Deputy Prime Minister here.
Recent Stories
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum2 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Punjab, Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division inaugurates Shakardara sports ground2 minutes ago
-
Lok Mela captivates audiences with stunning display of Pakistani culture and heritage2 minutes ago
-
MAP hosts exclusive session with Ipsos Chief Knowledge Officer2 minutes ago
-
AJK President to address Mirpur District Bar Association on Monday12 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews crime prevention efforts in federal capital12 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy condemns Quetta terrorist attack, calls for regional cooperation22 minutes ago
-
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehicle in London33 minutes ago
-
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration41 minutes ago
-
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar48 minutes ago
-
SU shines as runner-up in All Pakistan Intervarsity Table Tennis Championship52 minutes ago