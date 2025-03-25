DPM Dar Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reaffirmed that strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties remained a priority as both countries collaborate across various sectors
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reaffirmed that strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties remained a priority as both countries collaborate across various sectors.
He was chairing an inter-ministerial meeting on investment project proposals with Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, the deputy PM directed to accelerate the implementation of decisions to boost economic growth and development through viable investment projects.
Recent Stories
COP30 president vows to defend global climate fight
Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar
WWF, GSK join forces to protect freshwater resources in Pakistan India
NADRA Counter Starts Operations at Pakistani Embassy in Oslo, Norway
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
Police held suspects of Bank of Punjab cash van robbery with looted money
Commerce Minister reviews NCC Progress ,WB mission visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Progress on Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme reviewed16 minutes ago
-
Toru chairs progress-review meeting on Science Museum and Cultural Complex Mardan56 minutes ago
-
PMA condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital56 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti for immediate action against dual job holders56 minutes ago
-
PIC directs DC ICT to make public IESSI's record1 hour ago
-
IHC adjourns appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till after Eid1 hour ago
-
Danish University to be developed on modern lines: Law Minister1 hour ago
-
OGDCL announces completion of feasibility study for Reko Diq project1 hour ago
-
DC Lorali urges everyone to play role against TB disease1 hour ago
-
Street criminals gang busted, 2 stolen bikes recovered1 hour ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 outlaws1 hour ago
-
Tree plantation drive1 hour ago