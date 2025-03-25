DPM Dar reaffirms commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reaffirmed that strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties remained a priority as both countries collaborate across various sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reaffirmed that strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties remained a priority as both countries collaborate across various sectors.

He was chairing an inter-ministerial meeting on investment project proposals with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the deputy PM directed to accelerate the implementation of decisions to boost economic growth and development through viable investment projects.