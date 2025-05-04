Open Menu

DPM Dar Reaffirms Pakistan’s Vision For A Peaceful Neighbourhood, Enhanced Trade, Connectivity

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 12:50 PM

DPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood, enhanced trade, connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood, enhanced trade and connectivity, sustainable development and prosperity.

The DPM/ FM chaired a high-level meeting at the Foreign Ministry to follow up on the outcomes of his visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 19, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

During the meeting, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant line ministries were briefed on progress in the implementation of earlier decisions.

